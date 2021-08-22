Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sequim, WA

Sequim calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Sequim has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sequim:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQGjN_0bZVjamf00

CONCERT AT THE JAMES with the Sequim City Band

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 202 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA

Join the Sequim City Band in concert with “Together Again”. The band has unpacked their instruments and will present their first concert since the pandemic hiatus. The concert will celebrate hope...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08znuY_0bZVjamf00

ANCHOR MARINE SUMMER SERIES RACE #13

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 063000115100, Port Angeles, WA

Race 10 of the 15 races to be eligible for a series award. Awards for top riders. Single Points Race. In person signups from 6-6:30 pm. $11/bike in-person signups. $10/bike online presigns...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgi9C_0bZVjamf00

Master Mind Mixer

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Master Mind Mixer About this Event Hi Everyone! My name is Shawn McCourt. I am the Managing Broker of Keller Williams Olympic in Sequim. In the spirit of friendship and cooperation Keller Williams...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlXDl_0bZVjamf00

Magic: the Gathering Championship Weekend

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 114 W 1st St, Port Angeles, WA

2021 Clallam County Magic: the Gathering Championship Events Register for all 3 and receive a Mystery Booster: Retail Edition pack and a Standard Promo Pack. Friday, August 20 - Mystery Booster...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27U23E_0bZVjamf00

Director Area 4 Regional Meeting - Sequim

Sequim, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 601 N Sequim Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
102
Followers
368
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa Join#Wa Race#Presigns#Keller Williams Olympic#Standard Promo Pack#Wa 98382 Connect#Wssda
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Angeles, WA
City
Sequim, WA
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy