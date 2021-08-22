Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Live events Madisonville — what’s coming up

Madisonville Digest
 5 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Madisonville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

Paint Party Fundraiser for Maroon Magic Dance Team

Madisonville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1055 North Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431

Fall is around the corner! Grab a friend and come paint a pumpkin door hanger with Chris Wallace from Paint Along at Fun 4 Kidz.

2021 YMCA Cookin’ for the Kids, Madisonville

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 605 E Arch St, Madisonville, KY

Hopkins County Family YMCA presents Cookin’ for the Kids, sponsored by Independence Bank. Event will benefit the local YMCA and Rotary Club projects.

Tool Sharpening Class

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 130 N Seminary St, Madisonville, KY

Join us for our monthly woodworking class. This month individuals will learn to lap and hone chisels, bench plane blades and burnish cabinet scrapers. 8/24/21 - 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM $15.00 ...

3rd Annual Western Kentucky Music Festival

Madisonville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 755 Park Avenue Court, Madisonville, KY 42431

3rd annual Western Kentucky Music Festival is September 18, 2021. At Madisonville , Kentucky. City Park. 755 Park Ave . Stage Area

Prayer & Blessing Over Students

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1055 N Main St, Madisonville, KY

We gather as part of our Sunday Services on August 22, 2021 to pray and bless our students!

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

