Lucedale, MS

Events on the Lucedale calendar

Lucedale News Alert
(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Lucedale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lucedale area:

Car Show at Camp Grace

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 11081 Wanda Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Hey ya'll! it's finally time for our Camp Grace Car Show!!! We can't wait to see everyone!

Clearvision Quartet

Lucedale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 11 W Frontage Rd, Lucedale, MS

Featuring Hope's Journey, The Singing Epps, Lance Driskell, Clearvision Quartet and others. Friday starts at 6:30pm Saturday starts at 5pm

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal match in 90 secs MB

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mobile, AL 36608

I help successful single people Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal match.

Open House at 9450 Scenic Hills DRIVE

Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Solid brick 3/2 in popular Scenic Hills Estates of Semmes! Over one acre lot! As you enter the front of the house from the foyer, you have a living and dining room combo to your left and then you...

