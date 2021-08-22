Marion events coming up

(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Ln., Marion, IL 62959

Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment with directions, instructions and answering the most frequently asked questions. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in

Centerstone Connections' Poverty Simulation and Resource Fair Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1527 Champions Drive, Marion, IL 62959

Centerstone's Connections program will host a poverty simulation and all community providers are invited to participate!

Buddy Guy Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

7 time Grammy award winning Blues Legend BUDDY GUY will be coming to MCCC on August 25th, 2021!

Little Texas Live at Little Nashville, Marion IL (8:00) Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959

Enjoy an intimate experience hearing songs like "What Might Have Been", "Kick A Little", and "God Blessed Texas" from the artist themselves

AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

American Heart Association ACLS Renewal Certification with Optional BLS add on-see below