Marion events coming up
(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marion area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 1600 Lisa Ln., Marion, IL 62959
Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment with directions, instructions and answering the most frequently asked questions. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1527 Champions Drive, Marion, IL 62959
Centerstone's Connections program will host a poverty simulation and all community providers are invited to participate!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959
7 time Grammy award winning Blues Legend BUDDY GUY will be coming to MCCC on August 25th, 2021!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959
Enjoy an intimate experience hearing songs like "What Might Have Been", "Kick A Little", and "God Blessed Texas" from the artist themselves
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959
American Heart Association ACLS Renewal Certification with Optional BLS add on-see below
