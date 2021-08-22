Cancel
Americus, GA

Live events on the horizon in Americus

Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 5 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) Americus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Americus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbChT_0bZVjWCd00

Memorial service

Ellaville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1785 GA-228, Ellaville, GA

Find the obituary of George “Burt” Tankersley (1958 - 2021) from Carrollton, GA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhHQP_0bZVjWCd00

"The Art of Wine" Wine Dinner

Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 N. Church Street, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Multi-course meal and select wine pairings. Cocktails available in The Cobalt Lounge starting at 5PM. Event will begin promptly at 6PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtPPf_0bZVjWCd00

Furlow Walk-Bike to School Day!

Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1800 S Lee St, Americus, GA

Come celebrate Furlow Walk & Bike to School Day by joining with Furlow scholars, advisors, and community in a walk or bicycle ride from the GSW golf and conference center to the Furlow Charter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ8l7_0bZVjWCd00

Eat.Drank.Puff & Paint

Americus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1602 East Forsyth Street, Americus, GA 31709

Let’s take this party to Jamaica. Caribbean food, free drinks and of course all the smoke.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a4ov_0bZVjWCd00

ONLINE ESTATE SALE, ANTIQUE FURNITURE, SILVER, COLLECTABLES BIDDING...

Leesburg, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:46 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 126 Starksville Ave, Leesburg, GA

Welcome to our online auction on CTBids! We put together an excellent selection of items for you! Bidding on ALL items starts at $1! You never know what you are going to find! Browse and bid on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

