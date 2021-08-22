Jacksonville calendar: Coming events

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

1C Missions 5K Run/Walk Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1810 Sequoia Dr S, Jacksonville, IL

To Register: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=135750 All proceeds will go to Spirit of Faith soup kitchen in Jacksonville. Cost for the 5K Walk/Run is $25 per person...

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

August 31, 2021 , 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen , 105 East Dunlap, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650

Jacksonville Farmers Market Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

Brushville New Berlin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 12341 Irish Rd, New Berlin, IL

Brushville at Danenberger Family Vineyards: Bring your picnic basket or enjoy appetizers and wood-fired pizzas prepared on site. With live music, outdoor movie nights, bocce ball courts and...

Story Time: National Dog Day (in-person) (8/25/2021) Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 W College Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Join the library for Story Time today! We're going to be celebrating National Dog Day.