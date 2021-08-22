Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville calendar: Coming events

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jpr5z_0bZVjVJu00

1C Missions 5K Run/Walk

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1810 Sequoia Dr S, Jacksonville, IL

To Register: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=135750 All proceeds will go to Spirit of Faith soup kitchen in Jacksonville. Cost for the 5K Walk/Run is $25 per person...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XIEu_0bZVjVJu00

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

August 31, 2021 , 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen , 105 East Dunlap, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7xzN_0bZVjVJu00

Jacksonville Farmers Market

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWVmD_0bZVjVJu00

Brushville

New Berlin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 12341 Irish Rd, New Berlin, IL

Brushville at Danenberger Family Vineyards: Bring your picnic basket or enjoy appetizers and wood-fired pizzas prepared on site. With live music, outdoor movie nights, bocce ball courts and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Albl_0bZVjVJu00

Story Time: National Dog Day (in-person) (8/25/2021)

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 W College Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Join the library for Story Time today! We're going to be celebrating National Dog Day.

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

