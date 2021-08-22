Gallup events calendar
(GALLUP, NM) Gallup has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gallup:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 167 AZ-264, Window Rock, AZ
To schedule an appointment text Alex @ 480.426.9290. Include: cat or dog, sex, age & weight of animals; your name; preferred clinic date(s). Vaccine Clinic 10am-2pm each day. $10 per vaccine; no...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM
Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 207 West Hill Avenue, Gallup, NM 87301
McKinley County and its working partners request the presence and participation of all small rural water systems in northwestern New Mexico.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM
This is a live-streamed show - no physical tickets available.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM
Join OFPL on Facebook, @galluplibrary or YouTube on Tuesday, August 24th at 4:00 PM to learn how to create your own 3D projects. Design your own bubble wands, Dungeons & Dragons dice, or small...
