Gallup, NM

Gallup events calendar

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 5 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Gallup has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gallup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HvKz_0bZVjURB00

Spay & Neuter Clinic on the Navajo Nation

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 167 AZ-264, Window Rock, AZ

To schedule an appointment text Alex @ 480.426.9290. Include: cat or dog, sex, age & weight of animals; your name; preferred clinic date(s). Vaccine Clinic 10am-2pm each day. $10 per vaccine; no...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWGMt_0bZVjURB00

Twin Void at The Juggernaut - Gallup, NM

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bfi9_0bZVjURB00

2021 Rural Water Summit

Gallup, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 West Hill Avenue, Gallup, NM 87301

McKinley County and its working partners request the presence and participation of all small rural water systems in northwestern New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Wpbh_0bZVjURB00

Jesse Daniel

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

This is a live-streamed show - no physical tickets available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nyS0_0bZVjURB00

3D Printing Basics

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join OFPL on Facebook, @galluplibrary or YouTube on Tuesday, August 24th at 4:00 PM to learn how to create your own 3D projects. Design your own bubble wands, Dungeons & Dragons dice, or small...

Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
