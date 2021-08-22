Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Dickson calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 5 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fv4Z_0bZVjTYS00

5th Annual Friends of White Bluff, Inc. Open Golf Tournament

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

The Annual Friends of White Bluff, Inc. Open Golf Tournament is a fun day of golf and fellowship supporting a great cause. This team event (4 person scramble) is held at the beautiful Montgomery...

Learn More

Nashville | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

Ninjas are coming to Nashville! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rq2H_0bZVjTYS00

Burns MS MSCCA Meet

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Burns MS MSCCA Meet, hosted by Burns Middle School in Dickson TN. Starting Monday, August 30th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl07a_0bZVjTYS00

Cardinal Doctrines

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 119 W Christi Dr, Dickson, TN

Join us each week on Sunday mornings as we explore 4 Cardinal Doctrines of Pentecostal Churches: Salvation, Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Divine Healing and The Return of Christ.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8Mto_0bZVjTYS00

Daughters of Destiny

Bon Aqua, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Calling all girls ages 12-15! Join us for our annual Daughters of Destiny at Camp Lake Benson! Guest speakers are Sis. Alyssa Atkisson and Sis. Carla Burton! ••• Check out the event to see...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
111
Followers
385
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dickson, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentecostal Churches#Camps#Burns Middle School#W Christi Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy