Dickson calendar: Events coming up

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickson:

5th Annual Friends of White Bluff, Inc. Open Golf Tournament Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

The Annual Friends of White Bluff, Inc. Open Golf Tournament is a fun day of golf and fellowship supporting a great cause. This team event (4 person scramble) is held at the beautiful Montgomery...

Nashville | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

Ninjas are coming to Nashville! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...

Burns MS MSCCA Meet Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Burns MS MSCCA Meet, hosted by Burns Middle School in Dickson TN. Starting Monday, August 30th.

Cardinal Doctrines Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 119 W Christi Dr, Dickson, TN

Join us each week on Sunday mornings as we explore 4 Cardinal Doctrines of Pentecostal Churches: Salvation, Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Divine Healing and The Return of Christ.

Daughters of Destiny Bon Aqua, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Calling all girls ages 12-15! Join us for our annual Daughters of Destiny at Camp Lake Benson! Guest speakers are Sis. Alyssa Atkisson and Sis. Carla Burton! ••• Check out the event to see...