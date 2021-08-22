Cancel
Clinton, NC

Coming soon: Clinton events

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 5 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uj7uH_0bZVjSfj00

Jason Crabb

Wade, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6540 Goldsboro Rd, Wade, NC

JASON CRABB Jason Crabb South River Community Church Wade, NC 28395 6:00 PM source

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OMze_0bZVjSfj00

Llamacorn

Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This event is instructor led with step by step instructions. The price includes all materials needed. 16x20 canvas. This event is BYOB. Please feel free to bring any drinks or snacks to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjTYD_0bZVjSfj00

Masters of Soul at the Stewart Theater

Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 114 N Wilson Ave, Dunn, NC

Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipbY4_0bZVjSfj00

Food Distribution, Drive Through at Goshen New Life Church

Faison, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3911 Suttontown Rd, Faison, NC

At Goshen New Life Church. We Need Volunteers For All These Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW14s_0bZVjSfj00

Farmers' Day- Hemp Edition!

Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 114 W Broad St, Dunn, NC

Farmers' Day- Hemp Edition! is on Facebook. To connect with Farmers' Day- Hemp Edition!, join Facebook today.

Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

