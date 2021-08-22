Coming soon: Clinton events

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clinton:

Jason Crabb Wade, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6540 Goldsboro Rd, Wade, NC

JASON CRABB Jason Crabb South River Community Church Wade, NC 28395 6:00 PM source

Llamacorn Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This event is instructor led with step by step instructions. The price includes all materials needed. 16x20 canvas. This event is BYOB. Please feel free to bring any drinks or snacks to the...

Masters of Soul at the Stewart Theater Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 114 N Wilson Ave, Dunn, NC

Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both...

Food Distribution, Drive Through at Goshen New Life Church Faison, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3911 Suttontown Rd, Faison, NC

At Goshen New Life Church. We Need Volunteers For All These Events

Farmers' Day- Hemp Edition! Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 114 W Broad St, Dunn, NC

Farmers' Day- Hemp Edition! is on Facebook. To connect with Farmers' Day- Hemp Edition!, join Facebook today.