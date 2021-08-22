Cancel
Immokalee, FL

Events on the Immokalee calendar

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Immokalee:

Thursday Trivia Naples

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive, Naples, FL 34120

Join Spotlight every thursday for trvia. Get there early to take advantage of their great happy hour specials. Free to play and prizes to be

Gulf Coast Beekeepers of Florida - Monthly Meeting - Collier county

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 14700 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34120

Gulf Coast Beekeepers of Florida - Monthly Meeting - Collier county

HIIT Class with Kevin Potter | Tuesdays at 6:00PM & Fridays at 6:15PM

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

HIIT Class with Kevin Potter | Tuesdays at 6PM & Fridays at 6:15PM

Savage Truck Invasion 2022

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 506 South 1st Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Custom Truck and Jeep Show. Proceeds Benefit Salute to the Brave Hero Project.

Pizza and Research - Opportunities in Biochemistry, Chemistry, and Physics

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: Academic Building, Room to be determined, 5050 Avenue Maria Boulevard, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Free Pizza! Come learn about research in Biochem, Chem, and Phys. - Alzheimer's, Ionic Liquids, Malaria, Nuclear & Particle Physics, Color

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

