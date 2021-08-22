Cancel
Dyersburg, TN

Live events Dyersburg — what’s coming up

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 5 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) Dyersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dyersburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyWxo_0bZVjQuH00

Main Street Dyersburg Farmers Market

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 335 Clark Ave, Dyersburg, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - September 2021Tuesday and Saturday, 8AM - 12PMLocation:Downtown River Park - 335 Clark Avenue South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YEIL_0bZVjQuH00

Sit and Knit

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 410 W Court St, Dyersburg, TN

Those who knit - or wish to learn - are invited to join Ashley Shirley at the library for fun, fellowship, and a little instruction... Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10am. Beginners are welcome or those...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6t5n_0bZVjQuH00

ABWA Girls Night Out 2021

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Commerce Ave, Dyersburg, TN

GNO fun for the Holidays! About this Event 40 Area Vendors will display and sell their products. Clothes, purses, jewelry, unique gifts, and so much more. Door Prizes! Shuttle Service to and from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riYRL_0bZVjQuH00

Master Mason Degree

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 413 Troy Ave, Dyersburg, TN

Hess Lodge 93 in Dyersburg will have a MM Degree on Thursday, August 26, 2021. We will eat at 6pm and work at 7pm. Please come out and help us raise a new MM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CohdN_0bZVjQuH00

Continuing Education for LPNs- IV Therapy Course-January 2022

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 1510 Lake Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Continuing Education for LPNs- IV Therapy Course begins in January 2022

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dyersburg, TN
Dyersburg, TN
