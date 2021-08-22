Coos Bay events coming soon

(COOS BAY, OR) Coos Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coos Bay:

Auditions for The Breakfast Club of The Living Dead Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 190 Central Ave, Coos Bay, OR

"They were five total strangers, with nothing in common, meeting for the first time. A beauty, a jock, a brain, a... braiiiins...Braaiiiins! BRAIIINS!" So It Goes Coffeehouse announces open...

ETANA-Grammy Nominated, Independent Artist from Kingston, Jamaica Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

An audacious fusion of folk, soul, jazz, and reggae supporting a powerful vocal range

Wednesday Night Throwdown Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR

Wednesday Night Throwdown #4 Time: Grandstands Open 5 pmRacing Starts 7:00 pm Cost: General AdmissionAdults $10Seniors Kids (7-17) $8Children 6 Under

Celebration of life Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 685 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Here is Cynthia L. Benward’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 10, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Cynthia L. Benward of Coos Bay, Oregon...

Diabetes Screening Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1775 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, OR

6-8 hour fast required - no tea or coffee OR 2 hours after start of breakfast.