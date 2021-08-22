Cancel
Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay events coming soon

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
(COOS BAY, OR) Coos Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coos Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtSji_0bZVjP1Y00

Auditions for The Breakfast Club of The Living Dead

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 190 Central Ave, Coos Bay, OR

"They were five total strangers, with nothing in common, meeting for the first time. A beauty, a jock, a brain, a... braiiiins...Braaiiiins! BRAIIINS!" So It Goes Coffeehouse announces open...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqDhQ_0bZVjP1Y00

ETANA-Grammy Nominated, Independent Artist from Kingston, Jamaica

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

An audacious fusion of folk, soul, jazz, and reggae supporting a powerful vocal range

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgkcJ_0bZVjP1Y00

Wednesday Night Throwdown

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR

Wednesday Night Throwdown #4 Time: Grandstands Open 5 pmRacing Starts 7:00 pm Cost: General AdmissionAdults $10Seniors Kids (7-17) $8Children 6 Under

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N29J3_0bZVjP1Y00

Celebration of life

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 685 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Here is Cynthia L. Benward’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 10, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Cynthia L. Benward of Coos Bay, Oregon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06B2z5_0bZVjP1Y00

Diabetes Screening

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1775 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, OR

6-8 hour fast required - no tea or coffee OR 2 hours after start of breakfast.

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
