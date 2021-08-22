Live events on the horizon in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brenham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

Heritage Belle Orientation Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2203 Century Cir, Brenham, TX

Incoming Freshman @1pm Incoming Sophomore and Juniors @2pm Incoming Seniors @3pm Information about the 2021/2022 Heritage Belle year.

Sound on Saturday Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 206 S Jackson St, Brenham, TX

Saturday Hours are 12pm-10pm, we will have Big Pretzels and Nachos all day and Food Truck 12-9pm, Live Music 6-9pm and on special occasions like a beer release there will be music all day...

Harvest Grape Stomp Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

Adult Harvest Grape Stomp for 8/28/2021 Harvest Grape Stomp for 1 adult 8/28/2021 Come out to the winery. Enjoy creating happy memories with family, friends, or co-workers. Start in the vineyard...

Traveling in Texas Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

There are 1,774 miles between Anson Jones’ hometown in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and where he lived in Washington, Texas. How on earth did he get there? Long distance travelers in 19th...

Real Texas Gun Show Brenham Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 Hwy 290 West, Brenham, TX

Brenham Fire Department Training Center is an Educational Institution situated in Brenham,United States of America.Top Organizers hosting events at Brenham Fire Department Training Center include...