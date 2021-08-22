Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Live events on the horizon in Brenham

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brenham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeNn9_0bZVjOO300

Heritage Belle Orientation

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2203 Century Cir, Brenham, TX

Incoming Freshman @1pm Incoming Sophomore and Juniors @2pm Incoming Seniors @3pm Information about the 2021/2022 Heritage Belle year.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4vnj_0bZVjOO300

Sound on Saturday

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 206 S Jackson St, Brenham, TX

Saturday Hours are 12pm-10pm, we will have Big Pretzels and Nachos all day and Food Truck 12-9pm, Live Music 6-9pm and on special occasions like a beer release there will be music all day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7XxU_0bZVjOO300

Harvest Grape Stomp

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

Adult Harvest Grape Stomp for 8/28/2021 Harvest Grape Stomp for 1 adult 8/28/2021 Come out to the winery. Enjoy creating happy memories with family, friends, or co-workers. Start in the vineyard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qftBx_0bZVjOO300

Traveling in Texas

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

There are 1,774 miles between Anson Jones’ hometown in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and where he lived in Washington, Texas. How on earth did he get there? Long distance travelers in 19th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUXOB_0bZVjOO300

Real Texas Gun Show Brenham

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 Hwy 290 West, Brenham, TX

Brenham Fire Department Training Center is an Educational Institution situated in Brenham,United States of America.Top Organizers hosting events at Brenham Fire Department Training Center include...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
105
Followers
363
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Earth, TX
City
Brenham, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Brenham, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Winery#Heritage Belle Year#Big Pretzels#Nachos#Food Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy