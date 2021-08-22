Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Coming soon: Twentynine Palms events

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 5 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Twentynine Palms calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Twentynine Palms:

Ladies Night (BYOW)

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Ladies - invite your girlfreinds and bring your favorite bottle of wine for a night of music, wine, and painting. No experience needed.

REFUGE (Young Adult) Sunday Morning Worship

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 4751 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

You're invited to join us in person for our Sunday Worship Service to fellowship and worship God. You are also welcome to join us LIVE on facebook.com/stwcconline...

Astrophotography at Joshua Tree National Park with Stan Moniz

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Arts & Writing Retreat in Joshua Tree Desert

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: host site, twentynine palms, CA 92277

This interdisciplinary experiential arts retreat invokes the imaginaries of place for new work and approaches to emerge.

ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

