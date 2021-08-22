Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Picayune calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 5 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Picayune:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWmuG_0bZVjMcb00

Back To School Meeting

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS

Join us for our back to school meeting! Come learn about our group and what we have to offer. We'll have door prizes and the free curriculum table set up. We hope to see you there.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EzFA_0bZVjMcb00

Lazy Magnolia Brewery Paint Sip and Eat Night

Kiln, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7030 Roscoe-Turner Rd, Kiln, MS

Explore all upcoming magnolia events in Kiln, United States, find information & tickets for upcoming magnolia events happening in Kiln, United States.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXDKK_0bZVjMcb00

Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band Live at the Lobby Lounge

Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Harbor Center Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70461

Enjoy the sounds of Shake "Em Up Jazz Band while experiencing the unique atmosphere of the Lobby Lounge.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEdgY_0bZVjMcb00

Yum Yums comedy night Chad Hays

Pearl River, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Great live comedy for adults only. Buffet available for purchase add on to show ticket. Doors open at 7pm show starts at 9pm About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phTon_0bZVjMcb00

Celebration of life

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1015 MS-43, Picayune, MS

Here is Eric Larson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 7, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Eric Larson of Picayune, Mississippi, born in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
184
Followers
375
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Picayune, MS
Picayune, MS
Obituaries
Local
Mississippi Government
Picayune, MS
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ms Explore#Thu Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy