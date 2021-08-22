Picayune calendar: Events coming up

(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune is ready for live events.

Back To School Meeting Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS

Join us for our back to school meeting! Come learn about our group and what we have to offer. We'll have door prizes and the free curriculum table set up. We hope to see you there.

Lazy Magnolia Brewery Paint Sip and Eat Night Kiln, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7030 Roscoe-Turner Rd, Kiln, MS

Explore all upcoming magnolia events in Kiln, United States, find information & tickets for upcoming magnolia events happening in Kiln, United States.

Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band Live at the Lobby Lounge Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Harbor Center Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70461

Enjoy the sounds of Shake "Em Up Jazz Band while experiencing the unique atmosphere of the Lobby Lounge.

Yum Yums comedy night Chad Hays Pearl River, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Great live comedy for adults only. Buffet available for purchase add on to show ticket. Doors open at 7pm show starts at 9pm About this Event

Celebration of life Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1015 MS-43, Picayune, MS

Here is Eric Larson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 7, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Eric Larson of Picayune, Mississippi, born in...