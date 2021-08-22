Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington calendar: What's coming up

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 5 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmington:

Wine & Wheel

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1016 North Fourth Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We have your weekend plan already figured out for you.

Graysin Slade : Master of Metal

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1610 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

A Night of Metal mastery and Riffs to bang your head to. Presenting the illustrious Graysin Slade: MASTER OF METAL

Once A Month Comedy Show

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1122 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Cabineer's Promotions is presenting their Every First Saturday Comedy for the first time since the pandemic.

Donation Based Yoga + iRest Benefiting PB Abbate Organization

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Yoga + iRest Donation Based Class Benefitting PB Abbate Organization with Rebecca Gellman

Taize Prayer Service

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 16. N. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

All are welcome to attend a beautiful and unique prayer service that fosters a communion with God.

