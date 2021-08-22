Wilmington calendar: What's coming up
(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmington:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1016 North Fourth Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
We have your weekend plan already figured out for you.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1610 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
A Night of Metal mastery and Riffs to bang your head to. Presenting the illustrious Graysin Slade: MASTER OF METAL
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1122 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Cabineer's Promotions is presenting their Every First Saturday Comedy for the first time since the pandemic.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Yoga + iRest Donation Based Class Benefitting PB Abbate Organization with Rebecca Gellman
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 16. N. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
All are welcome to attend a beautiful and unique prayer service that fosters a communion with God.
