Salinas, CA

Live events Salinas — what’s coming up

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 5 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salinas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK501_0bZVjKr900

Hagerty Driving Academy

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Hagerty and Skip Barber Racing School have teamed up to offer the Hagerty Driving Academy – a series of events nationwide that teaches safe, proficient driving skills and the art of shifting a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b60hb_0bZVjKr900

Bricks N Beer Comedy Night

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 127 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Bricks N Beer comedy night is back in the basement for another great night of comedy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxiPn_0bZVjKr900

Fridays at 201 Social Night

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

201 Social Nights in Downtown Salinas is the Place to be Every Friday Night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SqPG_0bZVjKr900

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SCA

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

2021 SFR Regional 13 & 14

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Driver Signup | Worker Signup Schedule April 28 - 29, 2021 Event Schedule - COMING SOON Entry Fees: Double Race $645 Single Race $450 Dual (extra class, same driver, all or part of weekend) $225...

