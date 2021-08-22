Lancaster events calendar
(LANCASTER, CA) Live events are lining up on the Lancaster calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lancaster area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 43260 Challenger Way, Lancaster, CA
Jr. High and High School students are invited to the Alberts home after church for a pool party! See Pastor Danny for details!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 963 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534
Our Living Trust Seminar is a FREE seminar intended for both our existing clients and members of the public. LIMITED SEATING
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 44822 Elm Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534
The Los Angeles Misfits vs Danyzig face off in Nightmare on Elm Street
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 324 West Norberry Street, Lancaster, CA 93534
A conference were you will walk In your devine identity. And understand that you were Beautifully Made
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534
Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!
