Lancaster, CA

Lancaster events calendar

Lancaster Daily
 5 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Live events are lining up on the Lancaster calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lancaster area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoSmr_0bZVjJyQ00

The Outlet Pool Party — Life Church

Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 43260 Challenger Way, Lancaster, CA

Jr. High and High School students are invited to the Alberts home after church for a pool party! See Pastor Danny for details!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCo57_0bZVjJyQ00

9/8/2021 (Wednesday) – Estate Planning Seminar - Face Masks Required

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 963 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534

Our Living Trust Seminar is a FREE seminar intended for both our existing clients and members of the public. LIMITED SEATING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QhJj_0bZVjJyQ00

Nightmare on Elm Street

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 44822 Elm Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534

The Los Angeles Misfits vs Danyzig face off in Nightmare on Elm Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLOoX_0bZVjJyQ00

Beautifully Made

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 324 West Norberry Street, Lancaster, CA 93534

A conference were you will walk In your devine identity. And understand that you were Beautifully Made

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QP0L_0bZVjJyQ00

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Lancaster

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

