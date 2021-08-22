Fort Myers events coming up

(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:

Open House for 6517 Royal Woods DR Fort Myers FL 33908 Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Price: $286,900, beds: 2, baths: 2, square_feet: 1156, address: 6517 Royal Woods DR

The Diary of Anne Frank Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 16120 San Carlos Blvd #5a, Fort Myers, FL

The Diary of Anne Frank on Aug 22, 18:00 at Fort Myers Theatre - Information and tickets on Fort Myers Theatre

Sunday Flow & Sip Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 16120 San Carlos Blvd, Fort Myers, FL

Join local yoga teacher Alice in an all levels flow. Stay for a beer at Point Ybel - its included in your class reservation!

Private Guided Tours at Edison Ford Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL

Private Guided Tours Available by Reservation To accommodate families or small business groups, private guided tours are now available. These tours are for small groups of nine people or less and...

MEMBERSHIP CLASS Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 12941 Express Ct, Fort Myers, FL

Join us as we discuss the essential beliefs of our faith and expound on the mission, vision, values and ministries of Summit Church! About this Event At Summit Church we practice covenant...