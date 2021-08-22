Events on the Evansville calendar

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are coming to Evansville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evansville:

EvilleCon 2022 Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708

We are an anime convention made by anime fans for other anime fans! We are a convention made for everyone. Come join us for EvilleCon 2022!

2021 Indiana Latino Institute Education Summit - Evansville Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust St., Evansville, IN 47708

Join Latino high school students in Southern Indiana for this event! Students will learn about admissions, financial aid, FAFSA, and more.

Bridesmaids Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.

Friday Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.