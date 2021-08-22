Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Events on the Evansville calendar

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 5 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are coming to Evansville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evansville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzmh1_0bZVjHCy00

EvilleCon 2022

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708

We are an anime convention made by anime fans for other anime fans! We are a convention made for everyone. Come join us for EvilleCon 2022!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efl1o_0bZVjHCy00

2021 Indiana Latino Institute Education Summit - Evansville

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust St., Evansville, IN 47708

Join Latino high school students in Southern Indiana for this event! Students will learn about admissions, financial aid, FAFSA, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnHlY_0bZVjHCy00

Bridesmaids

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327vDD_0bZVjHCy00

Friday

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
227
Followers
428
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Evillecon 2022#Latino#Fafsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy