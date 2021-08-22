Live events Huntsville — what’s coming up

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Huntsville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huntsville:

TAUK “Chaos Companion Tour” Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

TAUK makes their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall with the “Chaos Companion Tour”

Winston Ramble Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Winston Ramble makes their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall

Fifty Shades Live|Huntsville, AL Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street Northwest, #Ste 13, Huntsville, AL 35801

A two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics, providing a spell bounding performance.

Flying Buffaleos at Sidetracks Music Hall Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Flying Buffaleos make their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall

All-Ivy Tour of Twickenham Historic District & Cold Drinks (Rescheduled) Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 109 Gates Avenue Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

Meet fellow Ivy League alumni and hear some fascinating history about downtown Huntsville, then gather for a cold drink on the lawn.