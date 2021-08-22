Events on the Ogden calendar

(OGDEN, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ogden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogden:

Grand Re-Opening Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3936 3675 South Street, West Haven, UT 84401

Grand Re-Opening (ALL girls personal training gym). FREE 5k, raffle, learn about our programs and specials on training services.

Wood Bowl Carving Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1041 East 21st Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Hand carved bowls are so awesome! We will be carving bowls using "old world" tools along with modern.

Coffee Table/Bench Building Workshop Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1041 East 21st Street, Ogden, UT 84401

We will be using reclaimed hardwoods to build an heirloom piece of furniture. Using hand tools and power tools.

Dueling Pianos Cocktail Party Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 2550 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401

Crowd favorite regular event at the Funk. This is an audience participation party. Seating is limited but only $12 each.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Ogden Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2464 Jefferson Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.