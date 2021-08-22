Cancel
Ogden, UT

Events on the Ogden calendar

Ogden News Watch
 5 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ogden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsUCc_0bZVjFRW00

Grand Re-Opening

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3936 3675 South Street, West Haven, UT 84401

Grand Re-Opening (ALL girls personal training gym). FREE 5k, raffle, learn about our programs and specials on training services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09j58Q_0bZVjFRW00

Wood Bowl Carving

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1041 East 21st Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Hand carved bowls are so awesome! We will be carving bowls using "old world" tools along with modern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oje7L_0bZVjFRW00

Coffee Table/Bench Building Workshop

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1041 East 21st Street, Ogden, UT 84401

We will be using reclaimed hardwoods to build an heirloom piece of furniture. Using hand tools and power tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7X30_0bZVjFRW00

Dueling Pianos Cocktail Party

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 2550 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401

Crowd favorite regular event at the Funk. This is an audience participation party. Seating is limited but only $12 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lcIM_0bZVjFRW00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Ogden

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2464 Jefferson Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

