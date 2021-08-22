Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Events on the Erie calendar

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 5 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Live events are coming to Erie.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Erie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYkJF_0bZVjEYn00

Try It! One Afternoon of Wheel Throwing

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1505 State St, Erie, PA

A chance to try out the pottery wheel for one evening, ideal for beginners. Interested in wheel throwing but not ready to commit to a six-week class yet? Get your hands in clay and learn the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcG5I_0bZVjEYn00

Live Music: Mike & Marie Acoustics at Oliver's Beer Garden

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 E Front St, Erie, PA

Join us at Oliver’s Beer Garden for live music from Mike & Marie Acoustics! Oliver’s Beer Garden will feature local breweries like Erie Brewing Company, Lavery Brewing, Voodoo Brewery, Riverside...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjQG0_0bZVjEYn00

World of Outlaws Late Model Winners

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9821 Sampson Rd, Erie, PA

World of Outlaws race coverage, latest news, results, standings and driver information for the Morton Buildings Late Models and NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EW0BT_0bZVjEYn00

SoulCollage® Introductory Class

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

SoulCollage Introductory Class starts August 22nd! Suit Classes every two weeks until Dec. 5.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHJRW_0bZVjEYn00

Clemente Fundraiser - Educating Rita

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541

Join Gannon University for the annual Alex Clemente Fundraiser to support the Schuster Theatre.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
308
Followers
414
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, PA
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Marie Acoustics#Erie Brewing Company#Lavery Brewing#Voodoo Brewery#Alex Clemente Fundraiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Hot List: Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend

Picklesburgh (Friday-Sunday) Rated the Best Food Specialty Food Festival in America by readers of USA Today, Picklesburgh returns for a sixth year, with a move to the Andy Warhol Bridge, Downtown. The festival, produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and spreading along Fort Duquesne Boulevard, features regional food vendors with...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming up

1. Paint In The Park; 2. Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua; 3. Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays; 4. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On The Hudson; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

45 Awesome Events Happening This September in WNY

Truly, the number of large scale events and festivals happening this month is absolutely thrilling if you ask us. From cultural events to huge music festivals and food and drink extravaganzas, a Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and much more, September events will not disappoint. Plan to treat this month like a summer extension – one we all want, need, and hardcore deserve after the past year and a half of limited socialization.
Hobart, INpanoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
Mendon, MISturgis Journal

Mendon Riverfest wraps up summer festivals

The 33rd Mendon Riverfest ended its two-day run Saturday with live music, river activities and a dazzling fireworks display. Friday’s opening-day featured a cornhole tournament, lip-sync contest and concluded with a movie in the park. Other activities included a 5K, Riverfest parade, canoe race, canoe swamp, poker paddle and pedal-tractor...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 27-29

Summer isn’t over yet! Get ready for outdoor performances with kid-favorite characters, like Mo Willems’ Naked Mole Rat and Star Wars stormtroopers. Or travel back in time and visit a 16th century village at the Maryland Renaissance Festival or stroll with the dinosaurs in a Mesozoic Era-themed exhibit. Scroll down for more details on summer fun!
Public Healthwfcnnews.com

Marion Civic Center postpones all events until October

MARION - The Marion Cultural & Civic Center has postponed all events until October due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. According to Executive Director Josh Benson, all live performances excluding this weekend's Michael W. Smith concert will be postponed until October 1, 2021. All events during this time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy