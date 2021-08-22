Events on the Erie calendar

(ERIE, PA) Live events are coming to Erie.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Erie:

Try It! One Afternoon of Wheel Throwing Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1505 State St, Erie, PA

A chance to try out the pottery wheel for one evening, ideal for beginners. Interested in wheel throwing but not ready to commit to a six-week class yet? Get your hands in clay and learn the...

Live Music: Mike & Marie Acoustics at Oliver's Beer Garden Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 E Front St, Erie, PA

Join us at Oliver’s Beer Garden for live music from Mike & Marie Acoustics! Oliver’s Beer Garden will feature local breweries like Erie Brewing Company, Lavery Brewing, Voodoo Brewery, Riverside...

World of Outlaws Late Model Winners Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9821 Sampson Rd, Erie, PA

World of Outlaws race coverage, latest news, results, standings and driver information for the Morton Buildings Late Models and NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series.

SoulCollage® Introductory Class Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

SoulCollage Introductory Class starts August 22nd! Suit Classes every two weeks until Dec. 5.

Clemente Fundraiser - Educating Rita Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541

Join Gannon University for the annual Alex Clemente Fundraiser to support the Schuster Theatre.