Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St Lucie events coming up

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Port St Lucie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port St Lucie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ4DS_0bZVjDg400

HER Women's Conference 2021 "ReSet"

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4050 Southwest Savona Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

HER Women's Conference 2021 "Re-Set" Get Ready to be encouraged, Challenged and Rekindle the fire in you!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ckbT_0bZVjDg400

Reiki Healing Group Session

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2818 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Activate your natural healing process to restore your bodies physical and emotional wellbeing with Reiki ENERGY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkwhT_0bZVjDg400

Exploring Membership Orientation

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Although being a member is not required to attend services at Central Baptist Church, we want to encourage you to attend our Exploring Membership Orientation. Why do we talk about membership at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqT6M_0bZVjDg400

Station 1 - J Hovey - Fire Cadet

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Station 1 - J Hovey - Fire Cadet Monday, August 30, 2021 hr div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2890QL_0bZVjDg400

Women's Coffee club

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10685 SW Stony Creek Way, Port St. Lucie, FL

Join us for our first live Woman's coffee club, as we will join together with woman from all walks of life, to discuss getting a new start for Rosh Hashana. R"H comes real early. we will also...

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

