Port St Lucie events coming up

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Port St Lucie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port St Lucie area:

HER Women's Conference 2021 "ReSet" Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4050 Southwest Savona Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

HER Women's Conference 2021 "Re-Set" Get Ready to be encouraged, Challenged and Rekindle the fire in you!!

Reiki Healing Group Session Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2818 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Activate your natural healing process to restore your bodies physical and emotional wellbeing with Reiki ENERGY

Exploring Membership Orientation Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Although being a member is not required to attend services at Central Baptist Church, we want to encourage you to attend our Exploring Membership Orientation. Why do we talk about membership at...

Station 1 - J Hovey - Fire Cadet Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Station 1 - J Hovey - Fire Cadet Monday, August 30, 2021 hr div

Women's Coffee club Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10685 SW Stony Creek Way, Port St. Lucie, FL

Join us for our first live Woman's coffee club, as we will join together with woman from all walks of life, to discuss getting a new start for Rosh Hashana. R"H comes real early. we will also...