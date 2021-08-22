Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Eugene calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eugene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtnWY_0bZVjCnL00

Flohmarkt in Werneck bei RL Fundgrube (Regeln links beachten)

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Am Eschenbach 14, 97440 Werneck

Floh- und Trödelmarkt in Werneck auf dem Parkplatz der RL Fundgrube

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PPYO_0bZVjCnL00

Gateway Show - Eugene

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 199 West 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Stand-up comics tell their BEST jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get WAY TOO HIGH, then come back to attempt to you more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxRP1_0bZVjCnL00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
177
Followers
409
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
MusicJamBase

Real Estate Details ‘Days’ 10th Anniversary Concerts

Real Estate will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Days studio album at four special shows tacked on to the group’s upcoming fall tour. Each concert will see Real Estate performing the album in its entirety. The run begins at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on November 20. Real...
Drinksvisitowa.com

Labor Day Celebration & Fireworks

Saturday, September 4, enjoy a day of cool cars and hot rods spread throughout Downtown and the amusement park, followed by a live outdoor concert from the Miles Flatt Band and The Chee-Weez. Top it all off with OWA’s patriotic firework spectacular to end the night. Sunday, September 5, the...
Festivaljazztimes.com

Montreal Jazz Festival Announces First Part of 2021 Lineup

The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), celebrating its 41st edition in 2021, has announced the first part of its lineup for the September 15–19 schedule. Canadian jazz artists Ranee Lee, the Francois Bourassa Quartet, and MISC; rockers Daniel Lanois and Steve Hill & the Devil Horns; R&B vocalists Charlotte Day Wilson and Shay Lia; and singer/songwriters Beyries and Basia Bulat will all perform as part of this year’s festival.
Public HealthJamBase

Trey Anastasio Band Announce COVID-19 Protocols For 2021 Tour

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio laid out new COVID-19 protocols for the Trey Anastasio Band‘s upcoming tour. Attendees are required to display proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours of doors for entry to most concerts on the run. Ticketholders under the age of...
MusicKLFY.com

Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis. As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.
MusicJamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Expand Fall Tour 2021

The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.
FestivalArkansas Online

ACANSA Arts Festival postponed until March 2022 due to virus

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has been postponed until March because of the regional resurgence of covid-19, Executive Director Dillon Hupp announced Tuesday. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the number of covid-19 cases, too. More than a dozen performing arts groups or solo artists were scheduled...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Musichypebeast.com

A Dogecoin Music Festival Called Dogepalooza is Slated for October

A Dogecoin music festival called Dogepalooza is officially set to take place on October 9. According to the community-driven festival’s website, the event was created as an “all-around global celebration and movement of: Do Only Good Everyday (DOGE).” Organizers hope to eventually host the event across multiple cities and countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy