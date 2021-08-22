Eugene calendar: Coming events
(EUGENE, OR) Eugene is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eugene:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Address: Am Eschenbach 14, 97440 Werneck
Floh- und Trödelmarkt in Werneck auf dem Parkplatz der RL Fundgrube
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 199 West 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Stand-up comics tell their BEST jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get WAY TOO HIGH, then come back to attempt to you more!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401
Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!
Comments / 0