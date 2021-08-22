Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Live events Brownsville — what's coming up

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 5 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brownsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brownsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bantk_0bZVjBuc00

4 Pillars SUCCESS HABITS Method STEM Professionals Are Using Right Now!

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville, TX

From feeling worried in the mornings and overloaded with fear, anxiety and frustrations before stepping into going to work into natural high About this event From the outside, everything looked...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPk6s_0bZVjBuc00

Bird & Nature Hike

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, TX

Night Hike at Resaca de la Palma State Park, 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjHa6_0bZVjBuc00

Elton John vs. Freddie Mercury

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 E Washington St, Brownsville, TX

Elton John vs. Freddie Mercury’ will be happening on Sunday, August 22 and you’re not going to want to miss this one! 🎉 Join us for the best music 🎶 , the best drinks 🍹, and THE BEST TIMES...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VO8Uk_0bZVjBuc00

Brownsville’s Connection to King Ranch

Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1009 East Adams Street, Brownsville, TX 78520

Few historians remember to write about the part Brownsville played in the birth of King Ranch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYtPy_0bZVjBuc00

Enlace Band live at O'Leary's Bar and Grill

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 600 Springmart Blvd #8, Brownsville, TX

Enlace Band live at O'Leary's Bar and Grill at O' Leary's Bar & Grill, 600 Springmart Blvd suite 8, Brownsville, TX 78526, Brownsville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sat Aug 28...

Learn More

