Gainesville, FL

Coming soon: Gainesville events

Gainesville News Flash
 5 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Gainesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wlski_0bZVjA1t00

frank 2022. A gathering for social change communicators.

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Address: 25 SE 2nd Pl, Gainesville, FL 32601

frank2022. February 8-11. Gainesville, Fla. Welcome to frank, the foremost gathering for people using communications to change the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sn5Py_0bZVjA1t00

Comics Foundations with Andi Santagata

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1314 South Main Street, ##2, Gainesville, FL 32601

Do you have a passion for comics? Are you excited to tell your own stories but unsure where to start? Join this Comics Foundation workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOcyG_0bZVjA1t00

SACRED MUSHROOM SUMMIT - SAGES OF THE AMERICAS

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 302 Northeast 6 Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Join Tom Lane and others in the community for a celebration and exploration of ancient rituals and ceremonies that utilize the Sacred Mushro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QomdP_0bZVjA1t00

Infant CPR & Home Safety Classes

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 912 NE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

The NewboRN Home Visiting Program (NHVP) has partnered with Health & Safety Training Services to provide new parents that participated in NH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgCgW_0bZVjA1t00

NEON LIGER 13

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 20 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

NEON LIGER returns for the 13th Anniversary + Reunion on Saturday, October 23rd

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

