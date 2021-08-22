Coming soon: Gainesville events

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Gainesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

frank 2022. A gathering for social change communicators. Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Address: 25 SE 2nd Pl, Gainesville, FL 32601

frank2022. February 8-11. Gainesville, Fla. Welcome to frank, the foremost gathering for people using communications to change the world

Comics Foundations with Andi Santagata Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1314 South Main Street, ##2, Gainesville, FL 32601

Do you have a passion for comics? Are you excited to tell your own stories but unsure where to start? Join this Comics Foundation workshop.

SACRED MUSHROOM SUMMIT - SAGES OF THE AMERICAS Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 302 Northeast 6 Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Join Tom Lane and others in the community for a celebration and exploration of ancient rituals and ceremonies that utilize the Sacred Mushro

Infant CPR & Home Safety Classes Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 912 NE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

The NewboRN Home Visiting Program (NHVP) has partnered with Health & Safety Training Services to provide new parents that participated in NH

NEON LIGER 13 Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 20 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

NEON LIGER returns for the 13th Anniversary + Reunion on Saturday, October 23rd