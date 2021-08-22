Cancel
Augusta, GA

Live events on the horizon in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
 5 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Augusta:

VMRT SHOW

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901

40 Paintings | 8 sculptures | 6 garments All artworks by Artist Lexus Lewis Saturday September 25, 2021

Copy of Westside High School Class of 1980 40th Reunion

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1450 Greene Street, #Suite 600, Augusta, GA 30901

A evening to reconnect , reminisce and have a ball. We will have music, food, cash bar and a dance floor. We hope to see as many of our cla

2021 GA Outdoor Recreation & Trail Summit

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Tenth Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Join us in Augusta for a two-day summit celebrating how outdoor recreation and trails connect communities!

Schoolhouse Brewing Beer Dinner at Pineapple Ink Tavern

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1002 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Pineapple Ink Tavern & Schoolhouse Brewing present a four course beer dinner. Tuesday August 24th at 7pm!

