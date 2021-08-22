Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga events calendar

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Live events are lining up on the Chattanooga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chattanooga:

ChattSkates End of Summer Splash Down

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Skaters are invited to launch off a ramp through the air into the Tennessee River.

Nic & Norman's Chattanooga-October 3 2021-Episode 11.07 & 11.08

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1386 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Hello Friends: We are excited to host the screening of Episode 11.07 &11.08 of TWD. Doors will open at 6:30 PM and close after Talking Dead.

Basecamp at Waterhouse Pavilion - Aug 4

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Basecamp is a monthly coworking day in Miller Plaza, the first Wednesday of every month, June through September.

2021 Annual Clan Lab Recertification Training - TNOA

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Carter St., Chattanooga, TN 37402

Training for TN Clan Lab Officers to receive 2021 Clan Lab Recertification at TNOA

Rail & Hops Brewers Festival

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 950 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

May 7, 2022 | 4:00pm - 10:00pm | 21+ event including designated drivers. Valid government photo ID required to participate in the event.

