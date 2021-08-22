Cancel
Providence, RI

Providence events coming soon

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Providence area:

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Las Vegas

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 02903

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today!  Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.

Season Finale

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903

The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to McVinney Auditorium to close the 2021-2022 Season!

Doctor Gasp and the EEKS w/ special guests Hollow Turtle at Askew!!

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 150 chestnut street, providence, RI 02903

Doctor Gasp (Dan Blakeslee) comes to Askew with his Halloween extravaganza!! Hollow Turtle opens the night. Come get cozy!!

Bikelife Experience

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence, RI 02903

The best athletes and artists on one stage.. This is something you have never seen before..

Rainbow ROFL

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 150 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Rainbow ROFL: and LGBTQ+ comedy show at Askew Bistro in Providence, RI. Presented by Last in Line Comedy.

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

