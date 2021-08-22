Providence events coming soon
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Providence area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 02903
Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today! Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to McVinney Auditorium to close the 2021-2022 Season!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 150 chestnut street, providence, RI 02903
Doctor Gasp (Dan Blakeslee) comes to Askew with his Halloween extravaganza!! Hollow Turtle opens the night. Come get cozy!!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence, RI 02903
The best athletes and artists on one stage.. This is something you have never seen before..
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 150 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
Rainbow ROFL: and LGBTQ+ comedy show at Askew Bistro in Providence, RI. Presented by Last in Line Comedy.
