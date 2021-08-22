What’s up Des Moines: Local events calendar
(DES MOINES, IA) Des Moines is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Des Moines:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 216 Court Ave, 2nd Floor, Des Moines, IA 50309
Welcome to The New Sunday Funday Day & Night Party in Downtown Des Moines (9pm-2am) Featuring local and guest DJ's.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears will be performing at Wooly's on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Minnesota with special guest VCTRE will be performing at Wooly's on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.
Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Cory Wong & The Wongnotes will be performing at Wooly's on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.
