Des Moines, IA

What’s up Des Moines: Local events calendar

Des Moines Times
 5 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Des Moines is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Des Moines:

Des Moines Sunday Funday Party at The Firm (9PM-2AM)

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 216 Court Ave, 2nd Floor, Des Moines, IA 50309

Welcome to The New Sunday Funday Day & Night Party in Downtown Des Moines (9pm-2am) Featuring local and guest DJ's.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears will be performing at Wooly's on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021.

Satsang - Out Of The Woods Tour

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Minnesota - Break The Mold Tour

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Minnesota with special guest VCTRE will be performing at Wooly's on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

Cory Wong & The Wongnotes

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Cory Wong & The Wongnotes will be performing at Wooly's on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

Des Moines Times

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

