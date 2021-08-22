Cancel
Greenville, SC

Live events on the horizon in Greenville

Greenville Voice
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYigO_0bZVj5hV00

MPAcc Information Session - In Person

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Interested in earning an Master in Professional Accountancy? Come to a free info session to learn more! Join us at ONE to learn about the ap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB0cK_0bZVj5hV00

Champagne Bingo Brunch

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 21 E. Coffee St., Greenville, SC 29601

Join us on August 22nd for our wildly popular Champagne Bingo Brunch! Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite and $15 cash at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuY2f_0bZVj5hV00

Girls Night Out The Show at Zen (Greenville, SC)

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 924 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Greenville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAIrJ_0bZVj5hV00

CHAARG WW: Shred 415

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 823 South Church Street, #suite a, Greenville, SC 29601

Come join us for another amazing HIIT workout at Shred 415!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoZhi_0bZVj5hV00

Plot the TOT Greenville, SC August 5-6, 2022

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2 W. Washington Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601

A team approach is most effective for results. See a multi-disciplinary implementation of the E3 Model of Care from evaluation to treatment.

