Live events on the horizon in Greenville
(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Greenville area:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 1 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Interested in earning an Master in Professional Accountancy? Come to a free info session to learn more! Join us at ONE to learn about the ap
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 21 E. Coffee St., Greenville, SC 29601
Join us on August 22nd for our wildly popular Champagne Bingo Brunch! Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite and $15 cash at the door.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 924 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Greenville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 823 South Church Street, #suite a, Greenville, SC 29601
Come join us for another amazing HIIT workout at Shred 415!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 2 W. Washington Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
A team approach is most effective for results. See a multi-disciplinary implementation of the E3 Model of Care from evaluation to treatment.
