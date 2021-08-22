Cancel
Ocala, FL

Ocala calendar: Events coming up

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tK0H1_0bZVj4om00

Discovery Date Night

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Northeast Sanchez Avenue, Ocala, FL 34470

A different way to do Date Night! Adults be a kid for the night and enjoy refreshments as you explore Discovery Center!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNO0n_0bZVj4om00

Art Explorations: Painting and Drawing II

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4333 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

A six-week in-person drawing and painting class for ages 7-12.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIWb2_0bZVj4om00

2021 King of the Wings! IT IS BACK!

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

The 15th Annual King of the Wing Cook-off is happening! With the addition of a new catergory, Fry King, Wing man, and other Food Vendors

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMAft_0bZVj4om00

Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Streisand Vegas Edwards Twins Impersonators

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Streisand & More Edwards Twins Impersonators EXTRAORDINARY-NBC TODAY SHOW

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4H6W_0bZVj4om00

NPD Classic Car Show & Beer Fest

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 NE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

Ocala Main Street and National Parts Depot are proud to host the NPD Classic Car Show and Beer Fest downtown Ocala on September 25, 2021.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

