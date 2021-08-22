Santa Rosa events coming up

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Rosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Rosa area:

Harvest Yoga at DeLoach Vineyards with Gina Cooper Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

1 hour of happy-fun vinyasa overlooking the vines from the deck of the beautiful DeLoach Vineyards Estate House, led by Gina Cooper.

Opening Reception for Richard McDaniel's Art Exhibit Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

New Art Exhibit in Heron Hall! “The Russian River and its Watershed” Oils, Pastels and Drawings by Richard McDaniel.

Open House @ 3515 Hanover Place, Santa Rosa - Sun Aug 22 2021 Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Browse 9 homes for sale in Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Reiki 2 Training With Monica Bravo Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 558 B Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

In person class : Learn How to Prepare & Perform a Reiki Session, Step by step Grounding Exercise and How to Protect Your Energy

Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Bats, owls and spiders, oh my! Celebrate all things nocturnal with this Halloween-themed exploration at the Laguna Environmental Center.