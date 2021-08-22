Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa events coming up

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Rosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Rosa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohzEu_0bZVj3w300

Harvest Yoga at DeLoach Vineyards with Gina Cooper

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

1 hour of happy-fun vinyasa overlooking the vines from the deck of the beautiful DeLoach Vineyards Estate House, led by Gina Cooper.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpKFa_0bZVj3w300

Opening Reception for Richard McDaniel's Art Exhibit

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

New Art Exhibit in Heron Hall! “The Russian River and its Watershed” Oils, Pastels and Drawings by Richard McDaniel.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrnbG_0bZVj3w300

Open House @ 3515 Hanover Place, Santa Rosa - Sun Aug 22 2021

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Browse 9 homes for sale in Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feZvA_0bZVj3w300

Reiki 2 Training With Monica Bravo

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 558 B Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

In person class : Learn How to Prepare & Perform a Reiki Session, Step by step Grounding Exercise and How to Protect Your Energy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H84br_0bZVj3w300

Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Bats, owls and spiders, oh my! Celebrate all things nocturnal with this Halloween-themed exploration at the Laguna Environmental Center.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
253
Followers
412
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Halloween#Vineyards
Related
Santa Rosa, CAsonomamag.com

Acme Burger Opens in Santa Rosa

The dearth of kitchen and dining room workers in Sonoma County is continuing to make life difficult for local restaurateurs. But somehow new restaurants continue to pop up all over the county. Here are some recent openings. Now Open. Acme Burger, Santa Rosa: Dying for a fat burger on a...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Santa Rosa, CASFGate

Are robot servers the next frontier for replacing Bay Area restaurant workers? Not really.

On a recent sticky Sonoma County summer day, I slipped through the back door of a new Santa Rosa restaurant called Sushi Rosa, where the air inside was cool compared with the swelter outdoors. I was throwing on a sweatshirt when I was spotted, almost immediately, by an attentive server. He was wearing all black and had an iPad slung over his shoulder like a purse. Smiling beneath his mask, he asked, “How many?” (“Just me.”) and where I’d like to sit. That’s when I awkwardly sputtered, “I want to see the robot.”
LifestylePosted by
The Press

San Diego Family Fun Center's FIRST After Hours 21+ "Park after Dark" Exclusive Event, August 13 - 8 - Midnight

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Family Fun Center hosts, "PARK AFTER DARK" on August 13, 8pm - Midnight. The adult only (21+) party includes 15 game tokens, unlimited miniature golf, go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages and axe throwing for $29.99. Beer, Wine and Food offerings from some of the best food trucks in town will be available for purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy