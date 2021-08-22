Santa Rosa events coming up
(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Rosa calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Santa Rosa area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
1 hour of happy-fun vinyasa overlooking the vines from the deck of the beautiful DeLoach Vineyards Estate House, led by Gina Cooper.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
New Art Exhibit in Heron Hall! “The Russian River and its Watershed” Oils, Pastels and Drawings by Richard McDaniel.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 558 B Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
In person class : Learn How to Prepare & Perform a Reiki Session, Step by step Grounding Exercise and How to Protect Your Energy
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Bats, owls and spiders, oh my! Celebrate all things nocturnal with this Halloween-themed exploration at the Laguna Environmental Center.
