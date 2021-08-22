Coming soon: Madison events

(MADISON, WI) Madison is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madison area:

Hold Your Spot for FISC Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 610 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Confirm your intention to attend FISC during the 2021-2022 academic year by holding your spot. Due by September 15th.

Friday Night Fuego: Salsa & Latin Dance Party ft. Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Friday Night Fuego: Salsa & Latin Dance Party feat. Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad w/ Rebulu Group, Maury Martinez Bachata y Mas, DJ Chamo Dance Instructor: Daniel Balderas Orquesta SalSoul Del mad...

Tour of Allen Centennial Garden Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, WI 53706

Come tour Allen Centennial Garden! This event is limited to MAMGA members and their guests.

5th Gear Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2121 E Springs Dr, Madison, WI

5th Gear at Bowl A Vard's Bike Night at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 E Springs Dr, Madison, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

Effzeh USA 2021 Meetup Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 917 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI

Join the 1. FC Köln groups in the United States for our third annual meetup in Madison, Wisconsin!