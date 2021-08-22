Oxnard calendar: Events coming up

(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxnard:

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-OCA Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Oxnard, CA 93030

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Yoga with Coach Pegah Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Oxnard, Oxnard, CA 93030

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Run Oxnard 2021 Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

DescriptionOxnard Recreation invites you to Run Oxnard in its first public 5K event. This Summer participants will have a chance to run, walk, or jog a 5K at Oxnard State Beach Park! However you...

Channel Islands Harbor Farmer's Market Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 3600 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Sundays, 10AM - 2PM Location: 3600 South Harbor Boulevard

How To Improve Your Memory - Oxnard Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Oxnard, CA 93030

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.