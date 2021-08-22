Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 5 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Amarillo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amarillo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154BZ1_0bZVj0Hs00

Ruffles and Rust Expo Fall Amarillo Show

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

We are gearing up for THE fanciest vintage Boutique show of them all! That's right y'alll Ruffles and Rust Expo is coming back to Amarillo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhHvn_0bZVj0Hs00

*Patel Wedding/Reception

Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 808 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, TX

*Patel Wedding/Reception August 21, 2021 7:00 am -Midnight Heritage Room and North Exhibit Hall Entrance #3 & 4 *Private Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Dxid_0bZVj0Hs00

VOLUNTEER - Michael W. Smith / Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 500 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkFqQ_0bZVj0Hs00

2021 Una Gran Cena

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 South Roberts Street, Amarillo, TX 79102

Amarillo Wesley Community Center’s (AWCC) is celebrating 70 years of service!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNdrn_0bZVj0Hs00

How To Improve Your Memory - Amarillo

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Amarillo, TX 79101

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

