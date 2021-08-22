Cancel
Boston, MA

What’s up Boston: Local events calendar

Boston Times
 5 days ago

(BOSTON, MA) Live events are coming to Boston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QuSC_0bZViziD00

Boston Speeed Dating | Seen on VH1 | Let's Get Cheeky!

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Boston Speeed Dating | Seen on VH1 | Let's Get Cheeky!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tR5Oz_0bZViziD00

**WOMEN SOLD OUT** Speed Date in Boston (32-44) | Singles Event

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Fancy a Go? | Speed Date in Boston (32-44) | Singles Event | Seen on VH1

Speed Dating in Boston (25-39) | Saturday Night | Fancy A Go?

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Speed Dating in Boston (25-39) | Saturday Night | Fancy A Go?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJS4e_0bZViziD00

New Orleans

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 9 Park Street, Boston, MA 02108

New Orleans has been called “the cradle of civilized drinking”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R06zg_0bZViziD00

Craft Cocktails & Mixology Class

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108

This is an entertaining, hands-on demonstration and coaching of techniques to prepare flavorful, well-balanced craft cocktails.

