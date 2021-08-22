Live events Shreveport — what’s coming up

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Shreveport calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Shreveport area:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 629 Spring Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Take a break from the hot summer days and chill out with us as we explore and experience ten miles of Line Avenue – Shreveport's Main Street

2021 Red River Potpourri/ Mental Health Symposium Shreveport, LA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Louisiana AAP Annual Meeting "Red River Potpourri" and Mental Health Symposium Pre-conference.

Mr. Spam Get's A New Hat Shreveport, LA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 617 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

ARTSPACE EXHIBITION PREMIERS WILLIAM JOYCE’S NEWEST SHORT FILM, “MR. SPAM GETS A NEW HAT”

Sundresses And Sneakers Day Party Shreveport, LA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Pop Out To The City’s Top Day Party ‘Sundresses And Sneakers’ Offering Great Food-Creative Cocktails-Great Music Powered By: Luxx & Rowe

All White Affair - Party with a Purpose Shreveport Shreveport, LA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101

Shreveport Aquarium and Riverview will provide the Perfect backdrop for enjoying an evening in the city while also benefiting the community.