Shreveport, LA

Live events Shreveport — what’s coming up

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Shreveport calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Shreveport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcQhh_0bZViypU00

"Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier" Ambassador Tour - Chillin' On Line Avenue

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 629 Spring Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Take a break from the hot summer days and chill out with us as we explore and experience ten miles of Line Avenue – Shreveport's Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz5eK_0bZViypU00

2021 Red River Potpourri/ Mental Health Symposium

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Louisiana AAP Annual Meeting "Red River Potpourri" and Mental Health Symposium Pre-conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmMRl_0bZViypU00

Mr. Spam Get's A New Hat

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 617 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

ARTSPACE EXHIBITION PREMIERS WILLIAM JOYCE’S NEWEST SHORT FILM, “MR. SPAM GETS A NEW HAT”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfVH0_0bZViypU00

Sundresses And Sneakers Day Party

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Pop Out To The City’s Top Day Party ‘Sundresses And Sneakers’ Offering Great Food-Creative Cocktails-Great Music Powered By: Luxx & Rowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbYzG_0bZViypU00

All White Affair - Party with a Purpose Shreveport

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101

Shreveport Aquarium and Riverview will provide the Perfect backdrop for enjoying an evening in the city while also benefiting the community.

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

