Savannah calendar: Events coming up
(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Savannah:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 109 W Broughton St Unit B, Savannah, GA 31401
Illusions the Drag Queen Show Savannah, The very best in celebrity impersonation drag queen entertainment!
Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 700 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Taste the flavors of the islands in this 700 Kitchen Cooking School class!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 305 east 38th street, Savannah, GA 31401
This 5-week class is perfect for beginners who want to learn in a fun, light-hearted, and passionate environment!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 301 W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401
Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 10 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Come immerse yourself into an atmosphere of full figured fashion, culture, and arts.
