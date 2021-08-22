Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Savannah calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 5 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Savannah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CF8Gt_0bZVixwl00

Illusions The Drag Queen Show Savannah Drag Queen Show - Savannah,

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 W Broughton St Unit B, Savannah, GA 31401

Illusions the Drag Queen Show Savannah, The very best in celebrity impersonation drag queen entertainment!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EvhX_0bZVixwl00

Grand Tour: Caribbean Cooking Class

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Taste the flavors of the islands in this 700 Kitchen Cooking School class!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XqaW_0bZVixwl00

Tarot 101 Class

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 305 east 38th street, Savannah, GA 31401

This 5-week class is perfect for beginners who want to learn in a fun, light-hearted, and passionate environment!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMu73_0bZVixwl00

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xh1Q4_0bZVixwl00

“Serve Your Curve” Full Figured Fashion Show

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 10 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Come immerse yourself into an atmosphere of full figured fashion, culture, and arts.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
216
Followers
437
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglethorpe, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobymac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#W Broughton St Unit B#Ga 31401 Illusions#Kitchen Cooking School#Theatre Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy