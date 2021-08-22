What’s up Sarasota: Local events calendar

(SARASOTA, FL) Live events are coming to Sarasota.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

Princess Tea with Elsa and Friends Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 6517 Superior Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231

Be our guest and join us for an enchanted Princess Tea Party! Ticket includes the following:

The Basics of Solar Energy for FL Homeowners Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231

If you are interested in understanding residential solar hot water and solar photovoltaic technologies better, this workshop is for you.

Cocoon House Tour Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.

7th Sarasota Fine Art Show Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 5500 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Sarasota Fine Art Show - produced by Hot Works award-winning quality juried fine art and fine craft shows!

EcoWalk: Meditation in the Parks - Red Bug Slough Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Address: 5200 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34231

Join us for an exploration of finding peace within nature along a mostly silent walk.