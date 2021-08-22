Cancel
Sarasota, FL

What's up Sarasota: Local events calendar

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 5 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Live events are coming to Sarasota.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzjBD_0bZViw4200

Princess Tea with Elsa and Friends

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 6517 Superior Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231

Be our guest and join us for an enchanted Princess Tea Party! Ticket includes the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nl0N4_0bZViw4200

The Basics of Solar Energy for FL Homeowners

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231

If you are interested in understanding residential solar hot water and solar photovoltaic technologies better, this workshop is for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhzO4_0bZViw4200

Cocoon House Tour

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4641Sz_0bZViw4200

7th Sarasota Fine Art Show

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 5500 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Sarasota Fine Art Show - produced by Hot Works award-winning quality juried fine art and fine craft shows!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bIxU_0bZViw4200

EcoWalk: Meditation in the Parks - Red Bug Slough

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Address: 5200 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34231

Join us for an exploration of finding peace within nature along a mostly silent walk.

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

