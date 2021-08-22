Events on the Syracuse calendar

(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are coming to Syracuse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Syracuse area:

Salt City Crunch Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Introducing Salt City Crunch, a fitness collaboration between the Salt City Market & Crunch Fitness Dewitt.

Friends Of a New Day Silent Auction & Cocktail Party Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Tickets Include: Passed Hors D'oeuvres, Wine Tastings, Entertainment, Dancing, Cash Bar, Raffles, and Tons of Fabulous Auction Items!

4theLuv Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 308 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Come Rave out at Studio54 for one night only with some of Upstate NY top performing DJs

Gabe Dixon LIVE at The Fitz Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 321 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Taking a break from touring with The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon stops by for an intimate evening at The Fitz!

Syracuse Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration! Featuring 6 bars & restaurants, hard cider, hard seltzer & 1,000 FREE delicious doughnut creations!