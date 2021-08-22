Events on the Syracuse calendar
(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are coming to Syracuse.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Syracuse area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Introducing Salt City Crunch, a fitness collaboration between the Salt City Market & Crunch Fitness Dewitt.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Tickets Include: Passed Hors D'oeuvres, Wine Tastings, Entertainment, Dancing, Cash Bar, Raffles, and Tons of Fabulous Auction Items!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 308 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Come Rave out at Studio54 for one night only with some of Upstate NY top performing DJs
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 321 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Taking a break from touring with The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon stops by for an intimate evening at The Fitz!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 218 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration! Featuring 6 bars & restaurants, hard cider, hard seltzer & 1,000 FREE delicious doughnut creations!
