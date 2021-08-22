Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Events on the Syracuse calendar

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 5 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are coming to Syracuse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Syracuse area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQS3a_0bZVivBJ00

Salt City Crunch

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Introducing Salt City Crunch, a fitness collaboration between the Salt City Market & Crunch Fitness Dewitt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ijiD_0bZVivBJ00

Friends Of a New Day Silent Auction & Cocktail Party

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Tickets Include: Passed Hors D'oeuvres, Wine Tastings, Entertainment, Dancing, Cash Bar, Raffles, and Tons of Fabulous Auction Items!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436lIx_0bZVivBJ00

4theLuv

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 308 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Come Rave out at Studio54 for one night only with some of Upstate NY top performing DJs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eMXO_0bZVivBJ00

Gabe Dixon LIVE at The Fitz

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 321 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Taking a break from touring with The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon stops by for an intimate evening at The Fitz!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLd3m_0bZVivBJ00

Syracuse Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration! Featuring 6 bars & restaurants, hard cider, hard seltzer & 1,000 FREE delicious doughnut creations!

