Boise calendar: What's coming up

(BOISE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Boise calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:

BUZZ PASS / Alefort @ Treefort Music Fest 9 Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1109 W. Main St., Grove St. between 11th & 12th, Boise, ID 83702

Buzz past the entry line, get an exclusive taster cup and more with the new Alefort Buzz Pass.

The Brew Haha Comedy Open Mic Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 816 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702

THE BREW-HA-HA COMEDY OPEN MIC Every Thursday Night 8PM @madswede_downtown. Sign ups: 7:30PM, with your host Reese Samuels.

DARRIN BRADBURY Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 1009 W Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Darrin Bradbury (anti- records) in Boise on May 4th for a seated show at The Olympic.

OKEY DOKEY Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702

Okey Dokey back in Boise on Dec 15th for an all ages show at The Shredder.

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702

The Backseat Lovers to play an all ages show at The Shredder in Boise on December 11th, 2021