Boise calendar: What's coming up
(BOISE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Boise calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1109 W. Main St., Grove St. between 11th & 12th, Boise, ID 83702
Buzz past the entry line, get an exclusive taster cup and more with the new Alefort Buzz Pass.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 816 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702
THE BREW-HA-HA COMEDY OPEN MIC Every Thursday Night 8PM @madswede_downtown. Sign ups: 7:30PM, with your host Reese Samuels.
Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 10:00 PM
Address: 1009 W Main Street, Boise, ID 83702
Darrin Bradbury (anti- records) in Boise on May 4th for a seated show at The Olympic.
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:30 PM
Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702
Okey Dokey back in Boise on Dec 15th for an all ages show at The Shredder.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 PM
Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702
The Backseat Lovers to play an all ages show at The Shredder in Boise on December 11th, 2021
Comments / 0