Boise, ID

Boise calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BOISE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Boise calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hit3s_0bZVitPr00

BUZZ PASS / Alefort @ Treefort Music Fest 9

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1109 W. Main St., Grove St. between 11th & 12th, Boise, ID 83702

Buzz past the entry line, get an exclusive taster cup and more with the new Alefort Buzz Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoHI8_0bZVitPr00

The Brew Haha Comedy Open Mic

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 816 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702

THE BREW-HA-HA COMEDY OPEN MIC Every Thursday Night 8PM @madswede_downtown. Sign ups: 7:30PM, with your host Reese Samuels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KhUq_0bZVitPr00

DARRIN BRADBURY

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 1009 W Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Darrin Bradbury (anti- records) in Boise on May 4th for a seated show at The Olympic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bly4b_0bZVitPr00

OKEY DOKEY

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702

Okey Dokey back in Boise on Dec 15th for an all ages show at The Shredder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M46En_0bZVitPr00

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702

The Backseat Lovers to play an all ages show at The Shredder in Boise on December 11th, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
141
Followers
403
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

