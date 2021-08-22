Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland events coming up

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 5 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Live events are coming to Lakeland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lakeland area:

Legends

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 132 South Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Award Winning Entertainers come together for a Legendary Show featuring live music, dance, drag and celebrity impersonation at Frescos.

The Ultimate Holiday Extravaganza

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2980 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL

Come join us for our auditions. The Holiday Extravaganza is an amazing show and will bring joy and tears to you and your families. Aug 28, 2021 10 am - 11 am ages 5-8 12 pm - 1 pm ages 9-11 2 pm ...

Child and Youth Protection Training

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6885 Chelsea Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL

All volunteers who work with children and youth are required to complete an annual Safe Sanctuary training class. Also check out other Workshops in Lakeland

Latina Princess Tea Party

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Come join the Latina Princess for treats and tea! Meet and Greet for every royal guest, Interactive Storytime and a Sing and Dance Along!

NEW MADRID

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1023 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL

NEW MADRID: 8 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 21, Union Hall, 1023 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland. $10, www.unionhallevents.com/event/new-madrid. 863-288-0372. https://www.facebook.com/unionhallevents/ div

ABOUT

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

