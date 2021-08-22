Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Laredo events calendar

Posted by 
Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 5 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Laredo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laredo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7B32_0bZVireP00

Harlem Globetrotters Tour Tickets

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 6700 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX

The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that originated in Chicago in 1926, later emigrating east to New York to become the world-famous basketball icons we know them as today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbkLP_0bZVireP00

AUthor Reading & Signing

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

🚨Double Author Alert 🚨 Mark your calendar for Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 2pm -4pm for our next author reading. Laredo Author Carlos Nicolas Flores and San Antonio Author Marisol Cortez will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkBMH_0bZVireP00

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience! About this event Looking to get outside and enjoy a new...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bmnL_0bZVireP00

FREE WORKSHOP & FIELD TRAINING FOR NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION - 2021 IECC Plus HVAC

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5512 Thomas Ave, Laredo, TX

Join us for a presentation on the changes in the residential chapters of the 2021 energy code. We will look at compliance path options and mandatory requirements, along with discussing what is new...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQfpe_0bZVireP00

Rotarun 2021

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 10202 International Blvd, Laredo, TX

Get ready, because this year, we are running stronger together! Rotarun is back with an in-person event taking place on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 a.m. Join the fun and register for a 10K, 5K, or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
235
Followers
369
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Laredo, TX
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy