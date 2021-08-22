Laredo events calendar

(LAREDO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Laredo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laredo:

Harlem Globetrotters Tour Tickets Laredo, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 6700 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX

The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that originated in Chicago in 1926, later emigrating east to New York to become the world-famous basketball icons we know them as today.

AUthor Reading & Signing Laredo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

🚨Double Author Alert 🚨 Mark your calendar for Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 2pm -4pm for our next author reading. Laredo Author Carlos Nicolas Flores and San Antonio Author Marisol Cortez will...

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience Laredo, TX

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience! About this event Looking to get outside and enjoy a new...

FREE WORKSHOP & FIELD TRAINING FOR NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION - 2021 IECC Plus HVAC Laredo, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5512 Thomas Ave, Laredo, TX

Join us for a presentation on the changes in the residential chapters of the 2021 energy code. We will look at compliance path options and mandatory requirements, along with discussing what is new...

Rotarun 2021 Laredo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 10202 International Blvd, Laredo, TX

Get ready, because this year, we are running stronger together! Rotarun is back with an in-person event taking place on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 a.m. Join the fun and register for a 10K, 5K, or...