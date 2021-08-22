Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Events on the Fayetteville calendar

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 5 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayetteville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KW9Co_0bZViqlg00

WaxologyByDee Advanced Body Waxing CEU Class $100

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Donaldson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Full Body Waxing Continuing Education Class! $100. Fun and informative class on making an amazing living removing unwanted body hair!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NujBs_0bZViqlg00

Food, Wine & ART 2021

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for Food, Wine & ART: a celebration of Arts & Culture. Enjoy food, wine, beer and performances from the best shows in town!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209yHw_0bZViqlg00

CityView Heard Seating at Downtown Summer Nights

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Maxwell Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

CityView subscribers can join us in prime seating for Cumulus Media's Downtown Summer Night series- every Thursday 7/22-9/9, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAj8t_0bZViqlg00

The Debonaire Dad Walk & Juneteenth in the Park Registration for 6/18/2022

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 222 Hay Street, 1642 Belvedere Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301

This Debonaire Dad Walk was created to Celebrate Our Emancipation, Black Fathers, Their Excellence & Family Growth. Register for this lineup

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWBEe_0bZViqlg00

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
473
Followers
404
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Beer#Standup Comedy#Arts Culture#Cityview#Cumulus Media#Sun Oct 10#Uso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy