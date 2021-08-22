Events on the Fayetteville calendar

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayetteville:

WaxologyByDee Advanced Body Waxing CEU Class $100 Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Donaldson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Full Body Waxing Continuing Education Class! $100. Fun and informative class on making an amazing living removing unwanted body hair!

Food, Wine & ART 2021 Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for Food, Wine & ART: a celebration of Arts & Culture. Enjoy food, wine, beer and performances from the best shows in town!

CityView Heard Seating at Downtown Summer Nights Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Maxwell Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

CityView subscribers can join us in prime seating for Cumulus Media's Downtown Summer Night series- every Thursday 7/22-9/9, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Debonaire Dad Walk & Juneteenth in the Park Registration for 6/18/2022 Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 222 Hay Street, 1642 Belvedere Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301

This Debonaire Dad Walk was created to Celebrate Our Emancipation, Black Fathers, Their Excellence & Family Growth. Register for this lineup

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.