Live events Anchorage — what’s coming up

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Anchorage area:

How To Improve Your Memory - Anchorage Anchorage, AK

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Anchorage, AK 99501

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Anchorage Speed Date (24-38) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Saturday Night

The Hope Wall Mural Project Community Workshop Anchorage, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 544 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Head downtown to paint portions of an original mural designed by local artist Steve Gordon to celebrate the hopes of our community!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Anchorage, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

STRFKR - Anchorage Block Party Anchorage, AK

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

STRFKR - A Downtown Anchorage Block Party! Presented by Showdown Love, lasers, lights, and dancing. Join us for the return of STRFKR