Anchorage News Watch

Live events Anchorage — what’s coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Anchorage area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXQWR_0bZVipsx00

How To Improve Your Memory - Anchorage

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Anchorage, AK 99501

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8J6U_0bZVipsx00

Anchorage Speed Date (24-38) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Saturday Night

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Anchorage Speed Date (24-38) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Saturday Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzGml_0bZVipsx00

The Hope Wall Mural Project Community Workshop

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 544 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Head downtown to paint portions of an original mural designed by local artist Steve Gordon to celebrate the hopes of our community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzRqF_0bZVipsx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMpXS_0bZVipsx00

STRFKR - Anchorage Block Party

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

STRFKR - A Downtown Anchorage Block Party! Presented by Showdown Love, lasers, lights, and dancing. Join us for the return of STRFKR

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

