What’s up Salem: Local events calendar

(SALEM, OR) Live events are coming to Salem.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salem:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salem, OR 97301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Salem Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Salem, OR 97301

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

S.W.E.A.T. Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 4825 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR

QFIT MEMBERSHIP ONLY: SWEAT-High volume, high repetition, and a ton of variety. Get ready for most intense exercise class of your life. Taught by Salem’s top trainers, this class is fueled by...

Flying Legends Tour 2021 Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

B-17 Alliance Foundation HONORING THE AMERICAN SPIRIT WEEK will host the world famous Flying Fortress B-17 the Sentimental Journey, at the historic Salem McNary Airfield. Guests may tour the...

Spine and Pelvis Positional Release Therapy Course Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 323 Cromwell Ave. Suite 118, Fresno, CA 97311

In this course participants learn how to apply Positional Release Therapy for spine and pelvic conditions to eliminate pain and dysfunction.