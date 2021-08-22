Live events on the horizon in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lubbock area:

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Remembering the King: The Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd. Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Remembering The King: From the Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd. featuring Moses Snow & Doug Church

Blacksmithing Fundamentals Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 Avenue F, Lubbock, TX 79401

Blacksmith Fundamentals is a clinic that teaches the basic techniques for a beginner blacksmith. In this class, you will learn about safety,

Elton: The Early Years - Live at the Cactus Theater! Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Elton: The Early Years - Live at the Cactus Theater!

The Oddities Art Market Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 408 Ave J, Lubbock, TX 79401

A market of the weird, dark, curious, and spooky! Featuring local creatives sharing their handmade ghoulish wares!