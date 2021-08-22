Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Live events on the horizon in Lubbock

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 5 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lubbock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlIwW_0bZVinMj00

VOLUNTEER - Michael W. Smith / Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egy1D_0bZVinMj00

Remembering the King: The Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd.

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Remembering The King: From the Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd. featuring Moses Snow & Doug Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSFhP_0bZVinMj00

Blacksmithing Fundamentals

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 Avenue F, Lubbock, TX 79401

Blacksmith Fundamentals is a clinic that teaches the basic techniques for a beginner blacksmith. In this class, you will learn about safety,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WT3j_0bZVinMj00

Elton: The Early Years - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Elton: The Early Years - Live at the Cactus Theater!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2JDM_0bZVinMj00

The Oddities Art Market

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 408 Ave J, Lubbock, TX 79401

A market of the weird, dark, curious, and spooky! Featuring local creatives sharing their handmade ghoulish wares!

Lubbock News Alert

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

