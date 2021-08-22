Pensacola calendar: Coming events

(PENSACOLA, FL) Pensacola has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:

Play As an Act of Defiance — Sunday Service in person and livestreaming Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

As UUs in covenant with the web of all life, our responsibilities can feel immense and even overwhelming. Play is an often overlooked but powerful part of holistic self-care and a generative frame...

Waterboyz Sunday Brunch Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 380 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL

Poetry Night at Constant Coffee & Tea Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 615 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL

Join us every Tuesday for this open-mic event with Pensacola Poetry. Bring a friend, your favorite poem, one of your own writings, or just to listen to the words of others.

Barre & Beer Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3041 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, FL

Upcoming Beer Garden Fitness... Barre & Beer. Join us Sunday at 9am for our weekly morning Fitness Session! Barre combines all the best moves and muscle-toning impacts of Pilates, Ballet, and Yoga...

Leo Fest 2021 Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Leo Fest @ The Blue Room : Celebrating Leo Season ! Party with a Purpose and donate school supplies . AUGUST 6, 2021 at 6pm.