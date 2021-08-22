Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola calendar: Coming events

Pensacola News Alert
 5 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Pensacola has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:

Play As an Act of Defiance — Sunday Service in person and livestreaming

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

As UUs in covenant with the web of all life, our responsibilities can feel immense and even overwhelming. Play is an often overlooked but powerful part of holistic self-care and a generative frame...

Waterboyz Sunday Brunch

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 380 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL

Waterboyz Sunday Brunch is on Facebook. To connect with Waterboyz Sunday Brunch, join Facebook today.

Poetry Night at Constant Coffee & Tea

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 615 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL

Join us every Tuesday for this open-mic event with Pensacola Poetry. Bring a friend, your favorite poem, one of your own writings, or just to listen to the words of others.

Barre & Beer

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3041 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, FL

Upcoming Beer Garden Fitness... Barre & Beer. Join us Sunday at 9am for our weekly morning Fitness Session! Barre combines all the best moves and muscle-toning impacts of Pilates, Ballet, and Yoga...

Leo Fest 2021

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Leo Fest @ The Blue Room : Celebrating Leo Season ! Party with a Purpose and donate school supplies . AUGUST 6, 2021 at 6pm.

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

